NBA／現役第4人！衛少達成25000分里程碑 快艇近29戰奪24勝

Russell Westbrook is up to 25K career points!



He becomes the 25th player in NBA history to reach this total and only the 2nd player to total 25K PTS, 9K AST, and 8K REB, joining LeBron James 👏👏



