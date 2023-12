NBA／哈利伯頓助攻創新高 連兩戰雙20比肩兩大神獸

HISTORIC NIGHT FOR TYRESE HALIBURTON 😱



📊 22 PTS, 23 AST (career-high)

👀 Most 20 AST games in Pacers history

3⃣ Third player ever with back-to-back 20-PT, 20-AST games, joining John Stockton and Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/GxnbZdBKGx