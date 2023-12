NBA／上場不足25分鐘狂飆神數據 溫班亞瑪創歷史首見紀錄

Victor Wembanyama put on a SHOW tonight as the Spurs pick up the win in Portland! 🤩



30 PTS / 6 REB / 6 AST / 7 BLK



Wemby is the 2nd rookie in NBA History to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 7+ blocks in a game (David Robinson - 03/19/1990). pic.twitter.com/0mtmHjD0fC