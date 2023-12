NBA／「這是我們的時間」 溜馬哈利伯頓：我們要震驚世界

Tyrese Haliburton would NOT be denied reaching the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament Championship!



🔥 27 PTS

🔥 15 AST

🔥 0 TO



His 3rd game this season with 25+ PTS, 15+ AST and 0 TO. No other player has more than 1 such game in their CAREER since turnovers were first tracked… pic.twitter.com/vWndJ8WIbb