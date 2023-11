NBA／約柯奇超猛大三元無用 威廉森發威助鵜鶘力退金塊

Historic numbers for Nikola Jokic (26 PTS, 16 REB, 18 AST) tonight 🙌



He ties Wilt Chamberlain for second-most career games with 25+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 15+ AST in NBA history (4).



Pelicans got the W in West Group B play 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TKe22MHFF2