NBA／哈利伯頓寫2戰32助攻0失誤神紀錄 溜馬斬斷76人8連勝

Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points, 15 assists and 0 turnovers vs 76ers on Tuesday.



He had 25 points, 17 assists and 0 TO vs 76ers on Sunday.



He is the 1st player with 25 points, 15 assists and 0 TO in consecutive games since individual TO were first tracked in 1977-78. pic.twitter.com/l7OKsbT79B