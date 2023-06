NBA／不再是落寞灌籃大賽亞軍！葛登奪冠獲百萬激勵獎金

隨著金塊強勢贏得隊史首座總冠軍,葛登(Aaron Gordon)不再是灌籃大賽一旁落寞的亞軍,而是可以豪氣地高舉許多人都難以企及的總冠軍獎盃。

Aaron Gordon was the 4th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Magic. After 7.5 seasons in Orlando he was traded to the Nuggets.



Sometimes, a change of scenery is all that is takes.



Say whatever you want about his career. He's an NBA Champion. Forever.