NBA／前教頭佛蓋爾復仇記？ 湖人記者：可能挖走教練團

太陽日前宣布聘用佛蓋爾(Frank Vogel)為總教練,根據外媒,他的加盟,或許會對前東家湖人的教練團掀起波瀾。

BREAKING: The Suns are planning to hire Frank Vogel as the franchise’s next coach, sources tell ESPN. Sides are starting work on a long-term deal. Vogel brings with him a 2020 NBA title and history of constructing high-level defenses. pic.twitter.com/csF6bO8Bp7