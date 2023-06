NBA／曾被安比德以髒話問候 76人新帥諾斯：我覺得很有趣

前暴龍主帥諾斯(Nick Nurse)日前確定接掌76人兵符,在人們議論他於費城的未來時,也有人將與安比德(Joel Embiid)的過去挖了出來。

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3