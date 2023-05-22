快訊

池底千萬粒文蛤「無一倖存」全開嘴死亡 養蛤業者心淌血：逾30年最慘

直播／吳子嘉指「靠疫苗A一億美元」 陳時中提告求償1000萬

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

NBA／湖人3連敗被聽牌 魔術強森：必須向金塊道歉

聯合新聞網／ 綜合報導
金塊後衛穆雷(右)。 美聯社
金塊後衛穆雷(右)。 美聯社

西區冠軍賽金塊以3勝0敗聽牌，湖人傳奇球星魔術強森（Magic Johnson）也不禁發文感嘆，金塊是更有天賦的球隊。

金塊昨天以119：108擊敗湖人，魔術強森賽後發文寫道，「必須要向金塊道歉，他們今晚戰勝湖人，證明他們是更好且更具天賦的球隊，也讓東區冠軍賽的兩隊注意到，他們致力贏下總冠軍。」

魔術強森強調金塊的防守讓施羅德（Dennis Schroder）、羅素（D'Angelo Russell）兩名湖人後衛完全失去比賽節奏。他也看好金塊拿冠軍，「當你擁有約柯奇（Nikola Jokic）、穆雷（Jamal Murray）兩名超級球星，同時打出高水準表現，看起來像無人能擋。如果他們冠軍賽繼續這樣，金塊將拿下冠軍。」

湖人 金塊

相關新聞

NBA／嚴守猛攻痛宰綠衫軍26分 熱火3連勝強勢聽牌

塞爾蒂克在東區冠軍賽陷入0勝2敗劣勢，總教練馬祖拉（Joe Mazzulla）換上小球陣容，期望能改變戰局，結果反而被熱火打得更慘，三節打完就進入垃圾時間。熱火終場以128比102輕取塞爾蒂克，系列賽

NBA／熱火第三戰轟倒綠衫軍 阿德巴約：籃框和海一樣大

回到主場迎敵的熱火隊，今天火力全開，團隊命中率超過5成6，三分球更是35投19中、命中率超過5成4，阿德巴約（Bam A...

NBA／76人面臨拆隊危機！名記曝有球隊開4年2億美元搶哈登

76人今年季後賽止步第二輪，休賽季還將面臨哈登（James Harden）可能離隊的危機。據《ESPN》記者溫德霍斯特（Brian Windhorst）消息指出，有球隊願意開給哈登一紙4年2億美元的合

NBA／「以彼之道還施彼身」！ 巴特勒暫停手勢嘲諷綠衫軍

巴特勒（Jimmy Butler）今天領軍熱火痛宰塞爾蒂克26分，比賽中幫對手「喊暫停」動作讓綠衫軍長人霍福特（Al Horford）顏面盡失，也再度引發球迷熱議。 巴特勒前役關鍵時刻再度接管比

NBA／熱火得分前3高皆落選新秀 羅賓森三分球寫紀錄

邁阿密熱火今天東區決賽第3戰出戰波士頓塞爾蒂克，陣中得分前3高球員都是落選秀，而羅賓森（Duncan Robinson）單場5記三分球，季後賽生涯共命中124顆三分球，超越詹姆斯（LeBron James），成隊史第一。

NBA／熱火離總冠軍賽只差一步 赫洛期盼傷癒復出

熱火「英雄哥」赫洛（Tyler Herro）季後賽首戰就因右手骨折退場，原先預期缺陣4到6周，隨著熱火接連上演驚奇，有望闖進冠軍賽，赫洛傷癒復出的可能性大增，據消息指出，赫洛已拆掉手部保護支架，但還無

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。

商品推薦