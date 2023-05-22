NBA／湖人3連敗被聽牌 魔術強森：必須向金塊道歉
西區冠軍賽金塊以3勝0敗聽牌，湖人傳奇球星魔術強森（Magic Johnson）也不禁發文感嘆，金塊是更有天賦的球隊。
金塊昨天以119：108擊敗湖人，魔術強森賽後發文寫道，「必須要向金塊道歉，他們今晚戰勝湖人，證明他們是更好且更具天賦的球隊，也讓東區冠軍賽的兩隊注意到，他們致力贏下總冠軍。」
I have to apologize to the Denver Nuggets, they proved that they are a better and more talented team in their victory over the Lakers tonight. They put both teams in the Eastern Conference on notice that they are committed to winning a championship!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 2023年5月21日
魔術強森強調金塊的防守讓施羅德（Dennis Schroder）、羅素（D'Angelo Russell）兩名湖人後衛完全失去比賽節奏。他也看好金塊拿冠軍，「當你擁有約柯奇（Nikola Jokic）、穆雷（Jamal Murray）兩名超級球星，同時打出高水準表現，看起來像無人能擋。如果他們冠軍賽繼續這樣，金塊將拿下冠軍。」
When you have two superstars like Jokic and Murray play at a high level at the same time like they are unstoppable. If they continue that in the NBA Finals, the Nuggets will be world champions!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) 2023年5月21日
