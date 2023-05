NBA／塞爾蒂克全場僅10次犯規 巴克利怒批：根本沒在防守

The Celtics shot 58.7% from the field and committed just 10 fouls, but lost.



In the regular season & playoffs, teams were 23-0 in the shot-clock era entering tonight (since 1954-55) when shooting at least 55% on FG and committing 10 or fewer fouls.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/a1Q4eDzlm6