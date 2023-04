NBA／鵜鶘3名球員合力寫紀錄 擊敗灰熊確保有附加賽可打

WHAT A GAME for this @nyknicks trio 🤯@IQ_GodSon: 39 PTS, 7 3PM@qdotgrimes: 36 PTS, 5 3PM@obitoppin1: 32 PTS, 5 3PM



They become the first trio of teammates in NBA history to record 30+ points and 5+ threes in the same game! pic.twitter.com/O8jfdAq1TC