NBA／飆38分聯手喬治力壓尼克 雷納德曝快艇連勝關鍵

Kawhi 🤝 PG



The Clipper duo combined for 96.4 FPTS in a win today!



Leonard: 38 PTS, 4 REB, 47.8 FPTS

George: 22 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 48.6 FPTS#ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/MnaauP8QM1