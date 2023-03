NBA／唐西奇、厄文各破40分力壓76人 創隊史首見紀錄

Luka and Kyrie went OFF in the Mavs W 🔥



Luka: 42 PTS, 4 REB, 12 AST, 7 3PM

Kyrie: 40 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 6 3PM



The first pair of teammates in Mavs history to drop 40+ PTS in the same game. pic.twitter.com/XBXWeT4WzP