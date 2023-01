NBA／見證米契爾紀錄之夜 洛培茲：我們聯手砍72分

過去在布萊恩(Kobe Bryant)寫下單場81分不朽紀錄時,記者還跑去問了華頓(Luke Walton)與布萊恩合砍81分是什麼感覺?當時華頓也搞笑地回應,「感覺真是太棒了!」

Reporter - “What was it like when you and Kobe combined for 81?”



Luke Walton - “It was awesome. After that 81-point game, I took a ticket into practice the next day and I asked Kobe to sign it for me.”#Lakers #Kings pic.twitter.com/XHIrGSqi3g