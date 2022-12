NBA／詹姆斯一夜創下3大紀錄 直言是三巨頭成軍後最佳表現

LeBron James & Russell Westbrook each had 11 assists and 0 turnovers tonight.



They are the 2nd duo since turnovers became official in 1977-78 to each have 10 assists and 0 TO in the same game, joining D.J. Augustin & Boris Diaw of the 2011 Bobcats. pic.twitter.com/DKlENpHZah