NBA／球迷穿嘲諷尼克老闆T恤進場 遭保全驅逐出場

尼克主場麥迪遜花園廣場(Madison Square Garden)是聯盟少數已開放部分球迷觀戰的球場,然而在日前尼克迎戰巫師的比賽中,有位球迷穿著嘲諷尼克隊老闆多蘭(James Dolan)的T恤,結果竟然被保全驅逐出場。

Just got kicked & escorted out of the Knicks game @TheGarden for wearing a t-shirt by the homie @fwmj 😩 that apparently James Dolan didn't like?! These tickets were too expensive fam to just get bounced 5 mins into the game with no refund?! How does this work @NBA ?! pic.twitter.com/RiSE3tjIHy