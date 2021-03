NBA／怎麼輸？葛里芬將在明天聯手籃網三巨頭對抗巫師

日前與活塞買斷合約,加盟「圓夢列車」布魯克林籃網的葛里芬(Blake Griffin),據《ESPN》報導,有望在明(22日)對上巫師的比賽中重返賽場。

Blake Griffin will likely make his debut with the Brookyln Nets on Sunday against the Wizards. The team has upgraded him to probable on their injury report.