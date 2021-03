NBA／對上湖人就軟手 柯瑞熄火有跡可循

湖人隊今日(1日)稍早以117:91輕取勇士,其中主將柯瑞(Stephen Curry)僅得16分是本季第三低,據推特《ESPN Stats & Info》數據統計,柯瑞對湖人手感冰冷的先例早有跡可循。

Stephen Curry's 20.6 PPG in 32 career games against the Lakers is his lowest mark against any Western Conference opponent.



It's his 3rd-lowest against all teams, trailing the Bucks (19.9 PPG) and Pacers (20.3 PPG). pic.twitter.com/QWzd4IbIkN