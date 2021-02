NBA／湖人3連敗後裁掉2屆冠軍後衛 卡珍斯有望重返？

衛冕軍湖人在禁區大將戴維斯(Anthony Davis)因傷缺席後便積弱不振,今(23)日再度敗給東區弱旅巫師,創下本季最長的3連敗,也是近5戰當中第4敗,也讓湖人不得不作出調整,今日選擇裁掉後衛庫克(Quinn Cook),預計湖人將以禁區球員作為補強目標。

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving guard Quinn Cook, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Teams are expected to express interest in Cook, who has served as a reliable guard and locker room voice for two title teams in LA and Golden State.