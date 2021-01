NBA／提前看穿對手佈陣 公牛新秀大讚詹姆斯

昨天湖人作客公牛,湖人主將戴維斯(Anthony Davis)攻下本季個人新高,詹姆斯(LeBron James)則小試身手取勝,公牛新秀威廉斯(Patrick Williams)賽後讚嘆詹姆斯的過人之處,竟在比賽中提前看穿公牛隊的戰術布陣。

Patrick Williams says LeBron James was calling out some of the #Bulls' plays ahead of time.



"You can tell he watches a lot of film," Williams says.