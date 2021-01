NBA／小哈德威12投0中創隊史紀錄 聯盟紀錄是老爸創的

今獨行俠以93:116慘遭暴龍血洗,陣中球星小哈德威(Tim Hardaway Jr.)12投0中難堪成績創隊史紀錄,有趣的是創下聯盟紀錄的是他的親父哈德威(Tim Hardaway)。

Tim Hardaway Jr. went 0-for-12 from the floor tonight, the worst single-game performance in Mavericks history.



His father holds the NBA record for the most misses without a make, going 0-for-17 with the Warriors in 1991. pic.twitter.com/8cdYg1yTeS