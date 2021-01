NBA／籃網三巨頭成形 看看柯瑞、詹姆斯怎麼說

休士頓火箭今天發動三方交易,其中包括將陣中最大咖哈登(James Harden)送至籃網,消息一出便在各個社群沸騰,而各家記者也迫不及待將麥克風對準球員,想知道他們對即將成為強敵的籃網有什麼看法。

"Trades happened today and I couldn't allow myself to indulge in that knowing that we had a game that we had to play tonight."



LeBron James remained locked in on the Lakers' mission after the James Harden trade. 😤



(via @RyanWardLA)pic.twitter.com/vnmHS0mmdE