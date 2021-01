NBA／紐約記者爆料厄文狀況 「不喜歡奈許、跟KD疏離」

哈登(James Harden)與火箭的鬧劇才剛落幕,他被交易至籃網,原本預期與杜蘭特(Kevin Durant)、厄文(Kyrie Irving)組成超級三巨頭,但籃網還有厄文這枚「未爆彈」要處理,有紐約記者加碼爆料他所獲知有關厄文狀況的小道消息。

🚨Update on Kyrie situation.🚨



I’m told he’s been “furious” at the organization for some time for not giving him more input on the head coach hiring.



He was not in favor of Steve Nash.



Also, his relationship with Kevin Durant has been described as “very distant” recently. https://t.co/MS4yvW4x2J