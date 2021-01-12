快訊

好消息！永裕興18號失聯14天 台船冒浪繫纜拖離暴風圈

聽新聞
test
0:00 / 0:00

NBA／厄文連續缺陣3場比賽 竟是與家人參加生日趴

聯合新聞網 / 綜合報導
美媒曝光厄文(Kyrie Irving)參加生日派對影片。 法新社。
美媒曝光厄文(Kyrie Irving)參加生日派對影片。 法新社。

先前因「個人因素」缺席三場比賽的籃網球星厄文(Kyrie Irving)，曾陸續傳出只是因為不想打、美國華府暴動等理由缺賽，而今(12)日有美媒接獲爆料，厄文缺陣的這段時間竟是與家人開生日派對

根據《SB Nation》記者萊因哈特(Billy Reinhardt)在推特貼出影片並指出，厄文的父親爵德瑞克（Drederick Irving）及姊姊艾希亞(Asia Irving)都是1月12號生日，但影片中有許多人未戴上口罩，厄文回歸賽場需要接受至少10天隔離。

本季厄文平均能攻下27.1分、5.3籃板、6.1助攻，手感相當火燙，先前籃網傷了另一後衛丁威迪(Spencer Dinwiddie)，厄文再度缺陣讓球隊後衛陣容更加薄弱。

口罩 華府 派對

相關新聞

NBA／騎士用傷病條例簽下費羅 林書豪未獲青睞

日前騎士已向聯盟提出傷病特例，而根據隨隊記者費多（Chris Fedor）報導，騎士已獲批准，將簽下前替補後衛費羅（Yogi Ferrell），代表林書豪回歸NBA賽場上要再等等。 根據聯盟規定，當

NBA／數據看不見的價值！ 勇士格林秀高防守智商

勇士昨(11)日在主場迎戰暴龍，比賽尾聲能夠擋住暴龍執行最後一擊，關鍵就在格林展現高防守智商，指揮隊友跑位，助勇士以106比105險勝暴龍，拿下近5戰的第4勝。 「嘴綠」格林(Draymond Gr

NBA／熱火目光轉向比爾 美媒：應將赫洛放進交易包裹

根據《The Ringer》專欄作家歐康納（Kevin O'Connor）報導指出，熱火在放棄競逐哈登(James Harden)後，將補強目標轉向巫師球星比爾(Bradley Beal)身上，甚至認

NBA／灌籃大賽無冕王怒了 葛登暴力顏扣字母哥

魔術今日在自家主場迎戰公鹿，第四節魔術前鋒葛登(Aaron Gordon)面對「字母哥」安戴托昆波(Giannis Antetokounmpo)豪不畏懼，暴力顏扣了這位年度最佳防守球員。 葛登在外圍

憂國憂民的28歲屁孩？ 厄文言行讓人傻眼

布魯克林籃網超級後衛厄文連續以「個人因素」為由缺陣三場比賽，籃網打出1勝2敗戰績，最近吞二連敗，籃網開季5勝6敗戰績，勝率不到五成，東區暫居第10。 厄文今年球季為籃網出賽7場，場均27.1分、

NBA／厄文連續缺陣3場比賽 竟是與家人參加生日趴

先前因「個人因素」缺席三場比賽的籃網球星厄文(Kyrie Irving)，曾陸續傳出只是因為不想打、美國華府暴動等理由缺賽，而今(12)日有美媒接獲爆料，厄文缺陣的這段時間竟是與家人開生日派對。

商品推薦

udn討論區

0 則留言
規範
發布
  • 張貼文章或下標籤，不得有違法或侵害他人權益之言論，違者應自負法律責任。
  • 對於明知不實或過度情緒謾罵之言論，經網友檢舉或本網站發現，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。
  • 對於無意義、與本文無關、明知不實、謾罵之標籤，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除標籤、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿下標籤。
  • 凡「暱稱」涉及謾罵、髒話穢言、侵害他人權利，聯合新聞網有權逕予刪除發言文章、停權或解除會員資格。不同意上述規範者，請勿張貼文章。