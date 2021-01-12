NBA／厄文連續缺陣3場比賽 竟是與家人參加生日趴
先前因「個人因素」缺席三場比賽的籃網球星厄文(Kyrie Irving)，曾陸續傳出只是因為不想打、美國華府暴動等理由缺賽，而今(12)日有美媒接獲爆料，厄文缺陣的這段時間竟是與家人開生日派對。
根據《SB Nation》記者萊因哈特(Billy Reinhardt)在推特貼出影片並指出，厄文的父親爵德瑞克（Drederick Irving）及姊姊艾希亞(Asia Irving)都是1月12號生日，但影片中有許多人未戴上口罩，厄文回歸賽場需要接受至少10天隔離。
Videos have surfaced of Kyrie Irving at a large birthday gathering alongside his sister, Asia.— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 12, 2021
Kyrie’s sister & dad have birthdays this week.
Given the size of the gathering & now public nature of it, Kyrie might now have to undergo a quarantine period before returning. https://t.co/McrYtFH9XK pic.twitter.com/U4T1KAvMTl
Kyrie Irving wishes his father a Happy Birthday.— Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) January 11, 2021
“Thank you for the example you set for me... Kings raise Kings.” pic.twitter.com/BwTJTEXCJM
本季厄文平均能攻下27.1分、5.3籃板、6.1助攻，手感相當火燙，先前籃網傷了另一後衛丁威迪(Spencer Dinwiddie)，厄文再度缺陣讓球隊後衛陣容更加薄弱。
