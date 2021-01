NBA／美國華府暴動延燒聯盟 PG：我支持停賽

昨(7)日美國華府發生川粉攻佔國會暴動事件延燒到了NBA,據《美聯社》記者雷諾茲(Tim Reynolds)報導,當天塞爾蒂克與熱火之戰一度傳出取消,但最終仍順利開打,但快艇隊球星喬治(Paul George)卻表示,他支持NBA停賽。

喬治接受媒體訪問時表示:「我認為聯盟應該要停賽,不過這很不容易,NBA確實能夠給人們帶來正面能量,但我還是全力支持NBA停賽。」

Paul George: "I would have been all for the league to shut down. I think this is something that definitely should have been addressed but there's a fine line because it does give people some positivity to watch games...but I definitely would have been all for [NBA] shutting down"