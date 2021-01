NBA／矮湯刷存在感？柯瑞飆分馬上叫好

新賽季的勇士開局走得顛簸,不少球迷開始取笑沒有杜蘭特(Kevin Durant)與湯普森(Klay Thompson)的柯瑞(Stephen Curry)被「看破手腳」,前NBA球員湯瑪斯(Isaiah Thomas)對此發表不同看法,「詆毀柯瑞是很搞笑的事,因為沒幾個人能像他改變聯盟生態。」

It’s funny when I see that Steph Curry slander... Bro really changed how the game of basketball is played on every level in the world!!! Let that sink in. Only a few players in the history of the game have really CHANGED the game of basketball.