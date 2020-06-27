NBA／柯瑞口福不淺 妻子推出第二本食譜
勇士球星柯瑞（Stephen Curry）妻子艾耶莎（Ayesha Curry）廚藝精湛，時常在社群媒體上跟粉絲分享各種料理，近期則是透過Instagram向大家公布自己即將出第二本食譜的喜訊。
艾耶莎曾在2016年9月初過首本食譜，主打自己及家人最愛的100樣料理。而這次艾耶莎再推出新書，於週四在Instagram上公開新食譜的封面，書名叫做《The Full Plate》，同樣於9月發行。
時隔4年再出新書，艾耶莎激動表示：「我超興奮的！我花了超多心力在這本書上。很難想像距離第一本食譜已經過了4年了，時間過得真快」，也補充因為這幾年生活步調變快，料理方式有所改變，而產生了出這次食譜得靈感。
另外艾耶莎也稍微透漏書中內容：「這次的食譜著重在晚餐、飲料跟點心的部分。雖然有些食譜適合週末用餐時準備、嘗試，但大多數只要15到30分鐘就能搞定囉！」
My second cookbook cover reveal! Ladies and gents... THE FULL PLATE !I’m so dang excited. Put so much love into this. I can’t believe it will have been 4 years since The Seasoned Life launched. I always said I would do another once I felt inspired and mannnn was I inspired this time around. Inspired by how fast paced and beautifully chaotic life has become over the past couple of years and the need for super quick and easy recipes for the family that didn’t lack flavor and excitement. The focus of this cookbook is dinner, drinks and a couple of dessert faves. We don’t really have time for elaborate breakfasts anymore, lunch is typically on the go or involves some sort of protein shake (fit ishiboo 🤦🏽♀️) so DINNER is always the star of the day at our home. Some recipes are for those weekend meals/Sunday suppers when you have an hour to cook but most of them take 15-30 mins! It just had to be this way. We all have a full plate these days but we should never compromise the joy of cooking, EATING and gathering around the table for a delicious meal with the ones we love! 📷 by @evakolenko 😍 Click the link in my bio for more! #thefullplate 🍾🍤🍣🍱🍝🌮🧆🥙🥘🌯🥗🍜🍗🍑🍓🥥🍍🥑
