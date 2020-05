NBA／籲大眾替執法過當警察祈禱 金塊小將遭球員圍剿

黑人男子佛洛伊德(George Floyd)因白人警察執法過當身亡,眾人群起撻伐警察行徑,但金塊小將波特(Michael Porter Jr.)看法不同,直呼應客觀理性,被認為太過矯情,遭各方圍剿,連NBA學長們也不領情。

佛洛伊德窒息案發生後,波特在個人推特上發文表示:「在為佛洛伊德的家人祈禱的同時,請同樣為涉及這場事件的警官祈禱。雖然很難,但請為他們祈禱,而不是恨他們。祈禱上帝能夠幫助他們改過向善。」

As much as you pray for George family, gotta also pray for the police officer(s) who were involved in this evil. As hard as it is, pray for them instead of hate them...Pray that God changes their hearts.