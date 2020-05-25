NBA／魯爾正式宣布退役：籃球是一生中最美好的事

快訊

今日仍「+0」確診！全台累計415人解除隔離

聯合報 / 記者毛琬婷／即時報導
因健康因素，31歲的魯爾（右）今天透過IG，正式宣布自己退役消息。 歐新社
31歲的魯爾（Jon Leuer）今天透過IG，正式宣布自己退役消息，他表示儘管仍渴望打球，卻礙於健康因素不得不做出決定，但他仍感激籃球帶給他的一切，直呼「籃球是我一生中最美好的事。」

魯爾在2011年投入NBA選秀，在第二輪第40順位才被公鹿隊選中，之後輾轉待過騎士、灰熊、太陽及活塞隊，但表現並不突出，2018-19年球季也是打打停停，僅留下41場出賽後就未有上場紀錄。

「我愛籃球，也想繼續打球，但我內心深處知道，繼續打球對我的健康並不是正確的選擇。過去三年我經歷了多次傷病，其中兩次傷病讓我錯過了整個賽季。」魯爾坦言，要做出退役決定並不容易，「我花了一段時間才接受這結果，但現在我內心感到平靜，我正式宣布退役。」

魯爾表示，雖然自己的職業生涯受到傷病打擊，讓他感到非常失望，但仍為自己征戰球場的每個瞬間感到自豪，「籃球是我一生中最美好的事情，它把我帶到了夢想的地方，透過籃球產生的關聯比任何事都還有意義，也和很多人建立了一輩子的友誼，籃球給我的遠遠多出很多，我對這趟旅程心懷感激，也謝謝你們的一路陪伴。」

活塞 選秀 公鹿

