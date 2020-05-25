NBA／魯爾正式宣布退役：籃球是一生中最美好的事
31歲的魯爾（Jon Leuer）今天透過IG，正式宣布自己退役消息，他表示儘管仍渴望打球，卻礙於健康因素不得不做出決定，但他仍感激籃球帶給他的一切，直呼「籃球是我一生中最美好的事。」
魯爾在2011年投入NBA選秀，在第二輪第40順位才被公鹿隊選中，之後輾轉待過騎士、灰熊、太陽及活塞隊，但表現並不突出，2018-19年球季也是打打停停，僅留下41場出賽後就未有上場紀錄。
「我愛籃球，也想繼續打球，但我內心深處知道，繼續打球對我的健康並不是正確的選擇。過去三年我經歷了多次傷病，其中兩次傷病讓我錯過了整個賽季。」魯爾坦言，要做出退役決定並不容易，「我花了一段時間才接受這結果，但現在我內心感到平靜，我正式宣布退役。」
魯爾表示，雖然自己的職業生涯受到傷病打擊，讓他感到非常失望，但仍為自己征戰球場的每個瞬間感到自豪，「籃球是我一生中最美好的事情，它把我帶到了夢想的地方，透過籃球產生的關聯比任何事都還有意義，也和很多人建立了一輩子的友誼，籃球給我的遠遠多出很多，我對這趟旅程心懷感激，也謝謝你們的一路陪伴。」
I love the game of basketball. I still want to play, but I know deep down it’s not the right decision for my health anymore. The past 3 years I’ve dealt with a number of injuries, including 2 that kept me out this whole season. It’s taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire. As disappointing as these injuries have been, I’m still thankful for every moment I spent playing the game. Basketball has been the most amazing journey of my life. It’s taken me places I only could’ve dreamed about as a kid. The relationships it brought me mean more than anything. I’ve been able to connect with people from all walks of life and forged lifelong bonds with many of them. What this game has brought me stretches way beyond basketball. I’m grateful for this incredible ride and everyone who helped me along the way. 🙏🏼🙌🏼✌🏼
