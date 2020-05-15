快訊

帝國之終：《末代皇帝》裡溥儀與紫禁城的「家國意象」

新內閣／陳時中留任衛福部長繼續抗疫 許銘春、陳吉仲續任

NBA／爆喬丹曾嘲諷裁判 林書豪：看是他就不敢再回頭

聯合報 / 記者毛琬婷／即時報導
林書豪(右)曾效力於喬丹的黃蜂隊。 美聯社
林書豪(右)曾效力於喬丹的黃蜂隊。 美聯社

「籃球大帝」喬丹（Michael Jordan）紀錄片《最後之舞》持續熱播，林書豪也在IG分享了兩個與前老闆共事的趣事，他透露有一場比賽，喬丹到場卻整場不斷嘲諷裁判，但裁判發現出聲的那人是喬丹後，再也不敢回頭看。

林書豪是在2015-16年效力黃蜂隊，身為老闆的喬丹並沒有常常現身球場，不過有一次他到場觀賽卻讓林書豪留下深刻印象，他表示，有一場我們的比賽，喬丹在場邊看球，十分投入，整場比賽不斷嘲諷裁判。

「他對裁判說：『呦，我還在打球的時候，你就是個很爛的裁判，現在你還是那麼爛，你是不是只會啃你的哨子？』當時那個裁判回投看了一眼，發現說話的是喬丹後，再也不敢回頭往我們這邊看。」林書豪笑說，這是那場比賽自己印象最深刻的一件事。

另外一個故事，是黃蜂陷入四連敗時，喬丹在球隊下一次訓練中現身，但整場訓練中，他只記得喬丹最後說的話，「他說：『拜託你們搞清楚狀況，不要再讓我從佛羅里達飛過來。』」

最後林書豪寫道，「人們總是說，你就是你，喬丹是一個終極競爭者，曾經為他打球是我的榮幸。」

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

All this talk about MJ being the 🐐 inspired this #MemoryLane post. When I signed w the Hornets, I was imagining MJ destroying everyone in mid-post one on one after every practice (except me obviously...lol). He wasnt around much in the beginning but I vividly remember 2 MJ moments of that season 1. He was courtside at one of our games and was locked in...like LOCKED IN! He was on the refs nonstop. "Yo ----, you were a bum ref when I was playin and you're still a bum ref now. You gonna swallow your whistle all night?" The (unnamed) ref looked, saw it was MJ and never dared look back in our direction. I dont remember anything else that happened that game haha 2. Later in the season we dropped 4 straight Ls. MJ showed up at the next practice. I swear to you I dont remember any of the stories he told about his time w the Bulls or anything else he said. Only his closing statement. "Figure it out and dont make me fly back up from Florida" lollll People always say, "you are who you are." And MJ is to the core the ultimate competitor. Playing for him was an honor! #MemoryLane #Jordanshrug

Jeremy Lin 林書豪（@jlin7）分享的貼文 於 張貼

喬丹 林書豪 黃蜂

