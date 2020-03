NBA／爵士隊氣氛生變 沃神爆球員不爽戈貝爾

爵士兩名當家球星戈貝爾(Rudy Gobert)、米契爾(Donovan Mitchell)皆確診新冠肺炎,知名記者「沃神」沃納羅斯基(Adrian Wojnarowski)今日爆料,隊上已經有人開始不爽此事件的開端戈貝爾。

聯盟宣布停賽前,戈貝爾多次行徑透露出其對疫情輕忽,不僅在確診前故意摸記者會上的麥克風;昨日沃納羅斯基也透露多名球員指責戈貝爾管不好自己的雙手,常在更衣室到處碰別的球員,也會摸別人的東西。

不只多數球員不爽戈貝爾,沃納羅斯基也在節目爆料爵士雙星因此事關係產生裂痕,強調:「爵士很幸運不用現在回到賽場上,因為他們還得花很多心思撫平球員之間的裂痕,戈貝爾真的惹了不少麻煩。」

“The Jazz are fortunate that they don’t have to get back together and start playing games again right now. There is a lot of work to do to repair relationships...there’s a lot of frustration with Gobert.” -Woj (🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/ofCa75PCFW

Woj going on ESPN and saying there's a rift between Gobert and Mitchell and how the Utah locker room is basically pissed at Gobert is a huge thing. They should be pissed at him. It's nice that he was apologetic but apologizing for being an idiot still means you were an idiot.