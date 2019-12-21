NBA／遭隊友砸球手指骨折 黃蜂菜鳥苦笑：他沒道歉

黃蜂表現出色的菜鳥球員華盛頓受傷無法上場，竟是因隊友傳球。 美聯社 分享 facebook

NBA球員間肢體碰撞強度不在話下，受傷在所難免，但黃蜂新秀華盛頓（P.J. Washington）這次受傷相對離奇，竟因隊友傳球時不慎砸到手指而掛彩。

華盛頓於今日受訪時告訴記者，上周對戰公牛賽事，因隊友布里吉斯（Miles Bridges）在5秒違例後，傳球給自己時不小心打到手指，導致骨折，暫時將無法出賽，也沒有明確的回歸時間表。

另外被問到布里吉斯是否有道歉，華盛頓無奈表示：「才沒有，他還叫我要接住球，我也是笑笑。」

