親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
NBA
籃球
MLB
棒球
棒協賽事特報
綜合
路跑

等待罷韓隊伍通過 32歲機車騎士倒地猝死

運動筆記【首發】2019青島太平洋馬拉松心得你比想像的還勇敢-42.195愛戀的距離
健行筆記白毛山【一年一雄 完登七雄不是夢】【南投信義鄉】刷臉箭竹、登高郡大、望遠群山
NBA今日十大好球 (12月21日)賽事懶人包 (12月21日)

NBA／遭隊友砸球手指骨折 黃蜂菜鳥苦笑：他沒道歉

2019-12-21 16:38聯合新聞網 綜合報導

黃蜂表現出色的菜鳥球員華盛頓受傷無法上場，竟是因隊友傳球。 美聯社
黃蜂表現出色的菜鳥球員華盛頓受傷無法上場，竟是因隊友傳球。 美聯社
分享

NBA球員間肢體碰撞強度不在話下，受傷在所難免，但黃蜂新秀華盛頓（P.J. Washington）這次受傷相對離奇，竟因隊友傳球時不慎砸到手指而掛彩。

華盛頓於今日受訪時告訴記者，上周對戰公牛賽事，因隊友布里吉斯（Miles Bridges）在5秒違例後，傳球給自己時不小心打到手指，導致骨折，暫時將無法出賽，也沒有明確的回歸時間表。

另外被問到布里吉斯是否有道歉，華盛頓無奈表示：「才沒有，他還叫我要接住球，我也是笑笑。」

華盛頓骨折
【2020總統立委大選】深度選情分析、即時開票數據下載搶先看→

相關新聞

NBA／聯盟擬辦季中大賽 冠軍隊每人獲3000萬

2019-12-21 09:36

NBA／華克只拿2分 塞爾蒂克照贏活塞

2019-12-21 11:32

NBA／相挺鄧肯入名人堂？波總：先把助教當好

2019-12-21 11:15

NBA／暢談陪伴小兒子出櫃 韋德自認過去無知

2019-12-21 10:38

NBA／差點重現卡特死亡之扣 莫蘭特讓受害者也拜服

2019-12-21 16:11

NBA／不打算交易 獨行俠放棄爭奪伊古達拉

2019-12-21 15:21

NBA／熱火7人得分兩位數 主場輕取尼克

2019-12-21 13:08

NBA／約柯奇力繳大三元 金塊擒灰狼奪主場5連勝

2019-12-21 13:04

NBA／波爾辛吉斯力抗安比德 小哈德威殺出賞76人連敗

2019-12-21 12:10

NBA／暴龍傷兵滿營 主場領先險遭巫師逆轉

2019-12-21 11:57

NBA／現身新廣告為公益發聲 詹皇籲一同終結卑微出身

2019-12-21 11:43

NBA／克拉克森、勒夫領軍反攻 騎士末節逆轉灰熊

2019-12-21 11:15

NBA／7人得分上雙 溜馬退國王豪取5連勝

2019-12-21 11:00

NBA／傷兵潮席捲暴龍 小加索與席亞康皆掛免戰牌

2019-12-21 10:27

NBA／籃網再逢傷病打擊 努瓦巴跟腱斷裂賽季報銷

2019-12-21 09:56

NBA／史馬特眼部感染 主帥：醫生所見過最嚴重

2019-12-21 08:04

NBA／衛少狂砍40分 創老家生涯最高分

2019-12-21 00:11

NBA／生涯在洛杉磯最高得分 衛少豪取40分掀翻快艇

2019-12-20 17:50

NBA／前隊友爆料安東尼小氣 買背號只給3000美金

2019-12-20 17:26

NBA／灰熊堅不買斷伊古達拉 圖藉交易換首輪籤

2019-12-20 17:00

NBA／憶年輕頭髮茂密 詹姆斯：現在真是見鬼了

2019-12-20 16:33

NBA／火箭克快艇再引新仇舊恨 瑞佛斯談對手妙語如珠

2019-12-20 16:26

NBA／昔控遭湖人總管背叛 魔術強森：我們重修舊好了

2019-12-20 15:47

NBA／三兄弟聚首 安戴托昆波有感而發

2019-12-20 15:09

NBA／衛少砍火箭生涯新高 哈登挺身逆轉快艇

2019-12-20 14:33

NBA／最喜歡的隊友名單 韋德點名這四人

2019-12-20 13:19

NBA／對手抓己方延誤比賽 格林斥偷雞摸狗歪風

2019-12-20 12:31

NBA／丁威迪生涯新高41分無用 馬刺主場成功破網

2019-12-20 12:25

NBA／老鷹連敗釀內部風暴 美媒惋惜舊將林書豪

2019-12-20 12:04

NBA／詹姆斯大三元無用 湖人不敵公鹿吞連敗

2019-12-20 11:56

NBA／米契爾、楊恩飆分別苗頭 爵士力擒老鷹收4連勝

2019-12-20 11:42

NBA／賽前摸喬丹祈求好運 前公牛球員分享過往趣事

2019-12-20 10:55

NBA／狀元熱門只打三場決定離校 分析師：不影響身價

2019-12-20 10:49

拓荒者吃下回魂丹 該向安東尼致敬！

2019-12-20 07:00

棄船空降身不由己 保羅拒絕就此過氣

2019-12-19 07:00

平民球隊最佳典範 溜馬靠防守大步向前

2019-12-17 07:00

「甜瓜」依舊甜 安東尼如何找回生涯第二春？

2019-12-14 15:50

幸運之神特別喜歡邁阿密 四大動能助熱火狂燒

2019-12-13 07:00

重建中的鵜鶘持續慘淡 英格倫大爆發值得肯定

2019-12-13 07:00
看更多

熱門文章

中職／兄弟林智勝、周思齊 新球季扛中心打線重責

2019-12-20 18:03

CBA／林書豪最差一役 球迷首度喊換人

2019-12-21 11:09

NBA／波爾辛吉斯力抗安比德 小哈德威殺出賞76人連敗

2019-12-21 12:10

中職／與陳金鋒聊過副領隊職務 彭政閔：可能被討厭

2019-12-20 17:32

NBA／聯盟擬辦季中大賽 冠軍隊每人獲3000萬

2019-12-21 09:36

中職／鄭凱文兩年沒先發 離開牛棚再扛重責

2019-12-20 17:25

MLB／2000安還差1支 金斯勒決定退休

2019-12-21 08:23

中職／味全龍主場落新竹 2022年起10年經營權

2019-12-21 11:39

NBA／華克只拿2分 塞爾蒂克照贏活塞

2019-12-21 11:32

中職／兄弟教練團有優勢 丘昌榮盼與球員彼此了解

2019-12-20 16:45

NBA／前隊友爆料安東尼小氣 買背號只給3000美金

2019-12-20 17:26

NBA／暢談陪伴小兒子出櫃 韋德自認過去無知

2019-12-21 10:38

NBA／灰熊堅不買斷伊古達拉 圖藉交易換首輪籤

2019-12-20 17:00

棒球／王貞治80歲大壽 辜仲諒致贈玉石

2019-12-20 23:22

NBA／史馬特眼部感染 主帥：醫生所見過最嚴重

2019-12-21 08:04

NBA／差點重現卡特死亡之扣 莫蘭特讓受害者也拜服

2019-12-21 16:11

中職／接兄弟首席教練 陳江和：服務員變高級服務員

2019-12-20 18:42

NBA／生涯在洛杉磯最高得分 衛少豪取40分掀翻快艇

2019-12-20 17:50

NBA／憶年輕頭髮茂密 詹姆斯：現在真是見鬼了

2019-12-20 16:33

NBA／相挺鄧肯入名人堂？波總：先把助教當好

2019-12-21 11:15

NBA／暴龍傷兵滿營 主場領先險遭巫師逆轉

2019-12-21 11:57

MLB／大聯盟薪資連兩年下滑 史上第一次

2019-12-21 08:04

NBA／籃網再逢傷病打擊 努瓦巴跟腱斷裂賽季報銷

2019-12-21 09:56

MLB／稱「洛杉磯的洛杉磯道奇」？其中有典故

2019-12-21 09:44

NBA／衛少狂砍40分 創老家生涯最高分

2019-12-21 00:11

中職／丘昌榮扛教頭：會背全部責任

2019-12-21 00:21

NBA／7人得分上雙 溜馬退國王豪取5連勝

2019-12-21 11:00

NBA／克拉克森、勒夫領軍反攻 騎士末節逆轉灰熊

2019-12-21 11:15

SBL／遭台啤轟破百 李啟億：雙洋將攻守威脅大

2019-12-20 22:47

NBA／熱火7人得分兩位數 主場輕取尼克

2019-12-21 13:08

MLB／太空人簽回馬多納度 捕手湊到三人

2019-12-21 10:48

UBA／譚傑龍返台 自嘲不當雷隊友

2019-12-21 00:16

NBA／不打算交易 獨行俠放棄爭奪伊古達拉

2019-12-21 15:21

中職／中信教練團公布 恰恰接任副領隊

2019-12-21 00:18

棒球／世界棒球第二人 彭誠浩獲旭日勳章

2019-12-21 00:23

最速女律師 2019青島太平洋馬拉松心得

2019-12-21 09:20

MLB／回到最初起點 岡薩雷茲一年500萬加盟白襪

2019-12-21 10:21

NBA／約柯奇力繳大三元 金塊擒灰狼奪主場5連勝

2019-12-21 13:04

中職／彭政閔將赴美、日進修 時間視6搶1規畫而定

2019-12-20 18:01

NBA／傷兵潮席捲暴龍 小加索與席亞康皆掛免戰牌

2019-12-21 10:27
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top