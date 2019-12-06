NBA／尼克主場慘敗 美記者推測教頭飯碗快不保

分享 facebook 尼克今日主場被金塊以129:92大分差擊敗，吞下近期8連敗。球隊狀況如此不堪，讓不少美國記者認為現任教頭費茲戴爾（David Fizdale）很快就會被炒魷魚。

尼克輸給金塊，是繼44分輸給公鹿後，再度被對手痛宰，戰績也淪落至慘澹的4勝18敗。球隊現狀難以振作，讓記者群開始猜測費茲戴爾的下課鐘，很快就會敲響。

《紐約時報》記者史坦（Marc Stein）率先開了第一槍，表示「費茲戴爾會成為尼克輸球的代罪羔羊，而且無法避免」，但也補充：「問題不單單在於總教練，因此換帥很難藥到病除。」

The coaching change, to be clear, feels inevitable now. The Knicks aren't even mustering a passable effort. But as ever you wonder, after 20 years of this, what will make James Dolan look at himself — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 6, 2019

其他記者諸如《波士頓環球報》的華許本（Gary Washburn）、Yahoo記者史密斯（Keith Smith）及自媒體Knicks Film School也紛紛發表意見。

華許本大膽猜測尼克明天就會把費茲戴爾開除；史密斯則表示「費茲戴爾距離被炒越來越近，但尼克已爛到骨子裡，只換總教練不是辦法」；至於Knicks Film School直接指出時任總裁米爾斯（Steve Mills），才是尼克長期服用的毒藥，2017年上任以來尼克僅贏了50場比賽。

Got imagine another blowout loss turns the heat up even more under David Fizdale. This team looks completely lost right now. Sad thing is that firing the coach is far from all that needs fixing in New York. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 6, 2019