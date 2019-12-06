親愛的網友：
NBA／尼克主場慘敗 美記者推測教頭飯碗快不保

2019-12-06 16:31聯合新聞網 綜合報導

尼克今日主場被金塊以129:92大分差擊敗，吞下近期8連敗。球隊狀況如此不堪，讓不少美國記者認為現任教頭費茲戴爾（David Fizdale）很快就會被炒魷魚。

尼克輸給金塊，是繼44分輸給公鹿後，再度被對手痛宰，戰績也淪落至慘澹的4勝18敗。球隊現狀難以振作，讓記者群開始猜測費茲戴爾的下課鐘，很快就會敲響。

紐約時報》記者史坦（Marc Stein）率先開了第一槍，表示「費茲戴爾會成為尼克輸球的代罪羔羊，而且無法避免」，但也補充：「問題不單單在於總教練，因此換帥很難藥到病除。」

其他記者諸如《波士頓環球報》的華許本（Gary Washburn）、Yahoo記者史密斯（Keith Smith）及自媒體Knicks Film School也紛紛發表意見。

華許本大膽猜測尼克明天就會把費茲戴爾開除；史密斯則表示「費茲戴爾距離被炒越來越近，但尼克已爛到骨子裡，只換總教練不是辦法」；至於Knicks Film School直接指出時任總裁米爾斯（Steve Mills），才是尼克長期服用的毒藥，2017年上任以來尼克僅贏了50場比賽。

