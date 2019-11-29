NBA／妻子疑受種族歧視開除 韋德嗆美國達人秀

2019-11-29



退休NBA球星韋德(右)為妻子尤妮恩遭電視節目開除抱不平。 美聯社 分享 facebook

熱火傳奇球星韋德（Dwyane Wade），雖高掛球鞋，但在球場外的活動仍相當活躍。近日因老婆深陷種族歧視風波，特別在推特上發文替自己老婆發聲。

韋德的老婆尤妮恩（Gabrielle Union）2019年開始擔任選秀節目《美國達人秀》第14季評審，不過在日前被節目組炒掉，原因雖尚未公開，但據《福斯新聞頻道》八卦版報導，尤妮恩之所以被續聘為來季評審，有很大原因是節目內部人士對其外表不滿，宣稱尤妮恩的髮型「相當黑人」，不適合節目的核心觀眾。

韋德一得知自己太太受到如此對待，便在推特上力挺尤妮恩，表示：「男人會說謊，女人也會，但數字不會。長時間以來，很多人跟我說過我老婆是他們看《美國達人秀》最主要的原因，他們喜歡他的觀察力跟真誠的表現。」

“Men lie, Women lie, numbers don’t” Over this past year I’ve been approached by many people saying that my wife @itsgabrielleu is the main reason they’ve started watching #AGT or that they love her insight and sincerity on the show. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

韋德接著補充：「所以我知道我老婆被炒之後，我第一個想法是『為什麼』，我還在等待合理的解釋。不過只要認識尤妮恩，或知道她的人，都知道她為黑人群體、文化付出很多心力。」

So when i got the news that my wife was being fired—my first question was obviously why!? Iam still waiting on a good answer to that question. But if anyone knows @itsgabrielleu or have heard of her you know she’s an advocate for our community and culture. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2019

事實上，尤妮恩本人不只一次批評節目種族歧視的問題。據悉，曾有選手在表演時拿「韓國餐廳的菜單」當笑話題材，甚至有人模仿碧昂絲（Beyonce）時將手給塗黑。雖多次發言，但都遭刪除。

不過韋德也支持老婆敢於表達意見的做法，表示：「你真的很棒，沒有因此忘記我們是如何教女兒的。你是世界上最棒的評審。」