NBA今日最佳灌籃 (11月28日)賽事懶人包 (11月28日)

NBA／妻子疑受種族歧視開除 韋德嗆美國達人秀

2019-11-29 16:28聯合新聞網 綜合報導

退休NBA球星韋德(右)為妻子尤妮恩遭電視節目開除抱不平。 美聯社
退休NBA球星韋德(右)為妻子尤妮恩遭電視節目開除抱不平。 美聯社
熱火傳奇球星韋德（Dwyane Wade），雖高掛球鞋，但在球場外的活動仍相當活躍。近日因老婆深陷種族歧視風波，特別在推特上發文替自己老婆發聲。

韋德的老婆尤妮恩（Gabrielle Union）2019年開始擔任選秀節目《美國達人秀》第14季評審，不過在日前被節目組炒掉，原因雖尚未公開，但據《福斯新聞頻道》八卦版報導，尤妮恩之所以被續聘為來季評審，有很大原因是節目內部人士對其外表不滿，宣稱尤妮恩的髮型「相當黑人」，不適合節目的核心觀眾。

韋德一得知自己太太受到如此對待，便在推特上力挺尤妮恩，表示：「男人會說謊，女人也會，但數字不會。長時間以來，很多人跟我說過我老婆是他們看《美國達人秀》最主要的原因，他們喜歡他的觀察力跟真誠的表現。」

韋德接著補充：「所以我知道我老婆被炒之後，我第一個想法是『為什麼』，我還在等待合理的解釋。不過只要認識尤妮恩，或知道她的人，都知道她為黑人群體、文化付出很多心力。」

事實上，尤妮恩本人不只一次批評節目種族歧視的問題。據悉，曾有選手在表演時拿「韓國餐廳的菜單」當笑話題材，甚至有人模仿碧昂絲（Beyonce）時將手給塗黑。雖多次發言，但都遭刪除。

不過韋德也支持老婆敢於表達意見的做法，表示：「你真的很棒，沒有因此忘記我們是如何教女兒的。你是世界上最棒的評審。」

