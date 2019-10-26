親愛的網友：
NBA／字母哥2021獲自由身 美媒建議考慮暴龍

2019-10-26 16:27聯合新聞網 綜合報導

美媒建議「字母哥」安戴托昆波考慮暴龍做下家。 美聯社
現年僅24歲的「字母哥」安戴托昆波（Giannis Antetokounmpo） ，將會在2021年成為自由球員，上個賽季剛奪得MVP的他自然是兵家必爭的大物，而近日有美媒建議字母哥將暴龍納入口袋名單。

根據《ESPN》記者史比爾斯（Marc J. Spears）說法，他推薦安戴托昆波，在2021年成為自由球員時，考慮暴龍當作下家，並補充：「追求大約是理所當然的事，但安戴托昆波能在場外獲得收入跟代言，所以合約的數字可以不是首要考率。」

安戴托昆波未來將落腳何處，勢必引起各家關注，但現在談起或許言之過早，不過公鹿跟暴龍在市場上，同樣不及尼克、湖人等大城市球隊，在能取得相同價碼的情形下，續留熟悉的公鹿的機率，或許不下於前往北國。

