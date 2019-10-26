NBA／字母哥2021獲自由身 美媒建議考慮暴龍

美媒建議「字母哥」安戴托昆波考慮暴龍做下家。 美聯社 分享 facebook 現年僅24歲的「字母哥」安戴托昆波（Giannis Antetokounmpo） ，將會在2021年成為自由球員，上個賽季剛奪得MVP的他自然是兵家必爭的大物，而近日有美媒建議字母哥將暴龍納入口袋名單。

根據《ESPN》記者史比爾斯（Marc J. Spears）說法，他推薦安戴托昆波，在2021年成為自由球員時，考慮暴龍當作下家，並補充：「追求大約是理所當然的事，但安戴托昆波能在場外獲得收入跟代言，所以合約的數字可以不是首要考率。」

@MarcJSpearsESPN “I would put Toronto on a short list for @Giannis_An34 to consider. You can’t leave money on the table but when your his age, with his opportunities to make money of the court and get endorsements elsewhere, he could leave money on the table.”