NBA／湯普森賽前感性 沒有杜蘭特走不到這一步
勇士隊於今天主場背水一戰，由於杜蘭特因G5出賽而傷勢復發受傷開刀下，全隊秉持為他一戰的想法，來捍衛主場，設法將戰線拉至第七戰。
賽前湯普森特別在個人IG上傳與杜蘭特合照，並感性留言說，「沒有他我們走不到這一步！」期待全隊帶著光榮而戰。
全文如下：
「比賽日，這很顯然是一場重要的比賽。對於勇士來說，我需要你們去明白這樣一個事實，如果沒有這個男人(杜蘭特)和他為球隊做出的犧牲，我們不可能走到今天這一步，他就是甲骨文球館(勇士主場)高掛冠軍錦旗的原因，我希望今晚所有進入甲骨文球館的勇士球迷，都能給我們投以最大的熱情，就像杜蘭特每天帶給這座球館的一樣。兄弟，看不到你跑出球員通道感覺有些不同，但我們都知道這只是你復出前的小小挫折，沒有什麼可以阻擋你的偉大。”
「說到甲骨文球館，今晚讓我們在這座美麗的球館裏展現出他所有的魅力，以此來紀念這座球館47年來的光輝歲月。讓我們衝吧，勇士隊！」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Gameday, and it’s obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren’t for this man and his sacrifices. He’s the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I’m gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court 🔥 😤!! It’s not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. 🐐 Speaking of oracle, let’s lay it all out there tonight in honor of the of the 47 years in this beautiful building . Let’s get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance #webelieve
留言