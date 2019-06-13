NBA／宣布阿基里斯腱斷裂 杜蘭特未來生涯堪憂
金州勇士明星前鋒杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）在總冠軍系列賽第五戰復出後僅打12分鐘，就因為更嚴重的右腳阿基里斯腱傷勢問題退賽，在昨天前往紐約進行核磁共振檢查後，他今天親自宣布了阿基里斯腱斷裂的傷情，並且已經成功進行手術。
杜蘭特今年西區冠軍賽第五戰拉傷右小腿後，復出時程一延再延，在總冠軍賽前四戰打完勇士陷入1：3淘汰危機的情況下，他趕在第五戰復出並於首節就有11分的表現，不過第二節時他卻也在一次進攻過程中導致右腳阿基里斯腱斷裂，再度傷退的狀況引發各界高度討論。
而今天杜蘭特也親自宣布了傷情，「告訴大家一個消息，我想讓所有人都知道我確實遭遇了阿基里斯腱斷裂的狀況，但今天已經成功接受手術。我已經踏在回歸之路上，真心感謝一路上所有人給我的支持，也謝謝我身邊的家人和我愛的人。」
"He just told me not to cry. ... He just told me he was going to be okay and don't worry."— ESPN (@espn) June 12, 2019
–Kevin Durant's mom, Wanda, on what he told her after his injury (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/fvLfN9XNPU
除了談到傷情外，杜蘭特也在個人社群網站上對外解釋第五戰復出的決定，「就如同我在日前所說的，我真的受傷了，但沒太大問題。籃球是我的最愛，那天之所以選擇走上球場，就是因為那是我該做的事情，我希望幫助我的隊友拿下第三座總冠軍。」
對於這一段時間勇士球團與教練柯爾（Steve Kerr）面對了各界的質疑，杜蘭特則強調自己仍舊以球隊為傲，「雖然在比賽中事情就這樣發生，但我很驕傲自己付出了身體所能做到一切，也很開心我的兄弟贏得比賽，復健是一條漫漫長路，但我會努力，因為我是一名運動員，我相信我的兄弟會拿下第六戰的勝利，當他們做到時我會與整個勇士國度一起為他們慶祝。」
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
