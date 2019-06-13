NBA／宣布阿基里斯腱斷裂 杜蘭特未來生涯堪憂

分享 facebook 金州勇士明星前鋒杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）在總冠軍系列賽第五戰復出後僅打12分鐘，就因為更嚴重的右腳阿基里斯腱傷勢問題退賽，在昨天前往紐約進行核磁共振檢查後，他今天親自宣布了阿基里斯腱斷裂的傷情，並且已經成功進行手術。

杜蘭特今年西區冠軍賽第五戰拉傷右小腿後，復出時程一延再延，在總冠軍賽前四戰打完勇士陷入1：3淘汰危機的情況下，他趕在第五戰復出並於首節就有11分的表現，不過第二節時他卻也在一次進攻過程中導致右腳阿基里斯腱斷裂，再度傷退的狀況引發各界高度討論。

而今天杜蘭特也親自宣布了傷情，「告訴大家一個消息，我想讓所有人都知道我確實遭遇了阿基里斯腱斷裂的狀況，但今天已經成功接受手術。我已經踏在回歸之路上，真心感謝一路上所有人給我的支持，也謝謝我身邊的家人和我愛的人。」

"He just told me not to cry. ... He just told me he was going to be okay and don't worry."



–Kevin Durant's mom, Wanda, on what he told her after his injury (via @GMA) pic.twitter.com/fvLfN9XNPU