親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台將征戰日職
NBA
MLB
棒球
棒協賽事特報
籃球
綜合
路跑

伊波拉疫情越境！剛果1,396死 病毒傳入烏干達

指考衝刺／別怕題目落落長 英文掌握基本功和兩大密技

運動筆記受傷了，我該全部停練嗎？前十字韌帶術後復健指南
健行筆記新竹芎林沙坑山苗栗銅鑼員屯山
NBA2019總冠軍賽微電影- Game 5賽事懶人包 (6月12日)

NBA／宣布阿基里斯腱斷裂 杜蘭特未來生涯堪憂

2019-06-13 08:45聯合報 記者劉肇育╱即時報導

分享
金州勇士明星前鋒杜蘭特（Kevin Durant）在總冠軍系列賽第五戰復出後僅打12分鐘，就因為更嚴重的右腳阿基里斯腱傷勢問題退賽，在昨天前往紐約進行核磁共振檢查後，他今天親自宣布了阿基里斯腱斷裂的傷情，並且已經成功進行手術。

杜蘭特今年西區冠軍賽第五戰拉傷右小腿後，復出時程一延再延，在總冠軍賽前四戰打完勇士陷入1：3淘汰危機的情況下，他趕在第五戰復出並於首節就有11分的表現，不過第二節時他卻也在一次進攻過程中導致右腳阿基里斯腱斷裂，再度傷退的狀況引發各界高度討論。

而今天杜蘭特也親自宣布了傷情，「告訴大家一個消息，我想讓所有人都知道我確實遭遇了阿基里斯腱斷裂的狀況，但今天已經成功接受手術。我已經踏在回歸之路上，真心感謝一路上所有人給我的支持，也謝謝我身邊的家人和我愛的人。」

除了談到傷情外，杜蘭特也在個人社群網站上對外解釋第五戰復出的決定，「就如同我在日前所說的，我真的受傷了，但沒太大問題。籃球是我的最愛，那天之所以選擇走上球場，就是因為那是我該做的事情，我希望幫助我的隊友拿下第三座總冠軍。」

對於這一段時間勇士球團與教練柯爾（Steve Kerr）面對了各界的質疑，杜蘭特則強調自己仍舊以球隊為傲，「雖然在比賽中事情就這樣發生，但我很驕傲自己付出了身體所能做到一切，也很開心我的兄弟贏得比賽，復健是一條漫漫長路，但我會努力，因為我是一名運動員，我相信我的兄弟會拿下第六戰的勝利，當他們做到時我會與整個勇士國度一起為他們慶祝。」

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

35（@easymoneysniper）分享的貼文 於 張貼

杜蘭特勇士柯爾
婚外情曝光 ♂♀ 偷吃事件簿

相關新聞

三連霸vs.隊史首冠 誰的冠軍更難得？

2019-06-13 07:00

NBA／杜蘭特手術 柯爾仍堅持G5讓他復出決定

2019-06-13 09:21

NBA／總會復出的 雷納德以自身經歷祝福杜蘭特

2019-06-13 09:06

NBA／杜蘭特缺陣 卡珍斯表現成關鍵

2019-06-12 23:42

NBA／KD跟腱撕裂 巴克利：勇士球團該負責

2019-06-12 18:00

2019NBA總冠軍賽 賽程與賽況

2019-06-11 12:10

杜蘭特在總冠軍賽中拉斷跟腱 足踝外科名醫這樣說

2019-06-13 09:25

NBA／KD母親護兒：質疑者不了解他

2019-06-12 17:44

NBA／遠勝過超級盃 G5收視創加國年度新高

2019-06-12 16:49

NBA／勇士爭冠居劣勢 齊心為傷退杜蘭特而戰

2019-06-12 15:53

NBA／喬治肩膀二度動刀 季前訓練營恐缺席

2019-06-12 15:47

NBA／勇士在奧克蘭最後一戰 市長薛麗比不捨

2019-06-12 15:45

NBA／灰熊確定新總教練 30隊帥位正式補齊

2019-06-12 14:38

NBA／暴龍錯失大好機會 G5封王機率一度達94%

2019-06-12 13:40

NBA／總管宣佈KD傷情哽咽 柯瑞目睹後也落淚

2019-06-12 13:20

NBA／批勇士讓KD上場 柏金斯：該給頂薪留人

2019-06-12 11:48

NBA／KD傷退事件 加拿大球迷送花向勇士致歉

2019-06-12 11:00

NBA／出售AD無期限 傳鵜鶘樂見多方交易

2019-06-12 10:43

NBA／杜蘭特赴紐約檢查 紐媒：尼克輸了第五戰

2019-06-12 10:17

NBA／G5裁判報告 小加索上籃漏吹為唯一誤判

2019-06-12 10:07

NBA／誰害KD傷勢加劇 球評：運動文化與輿論

2019-06-12 09:29

NBA／稱KD早知傷勢嚴重 伍茲嘆運動員的心酸

2019-06-12 09:03

帕克華麗轉身退場日 雷納德樸實球風雲起時

2019-06-12 07:00

勇士死裡逃生 三分球與球運是兩大關鍵

2019-06-11 12:15

重建之路按部就班 籃網老鷹交易分析

2019-06-08 18:40

不讓情緒成為包袱 卡珍斯將扮勇士關鍵角色

2019-06-06 07:00

卡珍斯回歸即時 勇士變招破陣的取勝之道

2019-06-05 18:51

柯爾用兵如神 4大奇招助勇士力斬暴龍

2019-06-04 07:00

挑戰勇士霸業 雷納德能帶暴龍衝多遠？

2019-05-31 07:00

勇士逆風飛翔更強 暴龍1400萬分之1的贏球方法

2019-05-30 07:00

勇者鬥惡龍出線 拓荒者該認命、公鹿好遺憾

2019-05-29 07:00

曾不受暴龍球迷歡迎 如今雷納德要為北境寫歷史

2019-05-29 07:00

公鹿無法跟勇士相比 總冠軍賽暴龍得回到現實

2019-05-27 07:00

NBA 2019季後賽對戰表─東區

2019-05-26 11:14

NBA 2019季後賽對戰表─西區

2019-05-24 11:20

東區決賽最終診斷 字母哥將會找出突破點

2019-05-24 07:00

西區決賽落幕 另一個柯瑞正要起飛

2019-05-23 07:00

柯瑞、格林完全解放 勇士比2015、16年更瘋狂

2019-05-21 12:37

男高音對決重金屬樂團 林書豪能來點背景音效？

2019-05-16 07:00
看更多

熱門文章

NBA／誰害KD傷勢加劇 球評：運動文化與輿論

2019-06-12 09:29

NBA／總管宣佈KD傷情哽咽 柯瑞目睹後也落淚

2019-06-12 13:20

NBA／杜蘭特赴紐約檢查 紐媒：尼克輸了第五戰

2019-06-12 10:17

NBA／批勇士讓KD上場 柏金斯：該給頂薪留人

2019-06-12 11:48

NBA／G5裁判報告 小加索上籃漏吹為唯一誤判

2019-06-12 10:07

日職／吉田輝星初登板奪勝 王柏融敲二壘安長打

2019-06-12 19:39

NBA／KD傷退事件 加拿大球迷送花向勇士致歉

2019-06-12 11:00

NBA／勇士爭冠居劣勢 齊心為傷退杜蘭特而戰

2019-06-12 15:53

富比世全球高收入運動員 梅西遠勝C羅排第一

2019-06-12 15:25

NBA／暴龍錯失大好機會 G5封王機率一度達94%

2019-06-12 13:40

NBA／出售AD無期限 傳鵜鶘樂見多方交易

2019-06-12 10:43

NBA／勇士在奧克蘭最後一戰 市長薛麗比不捨

2019-06-12 15:45

NBA／宣布阿基里斯腱斷裂 杜蘭特未來生涯堪憂

2019-06-13 08:45

NBA／KD跟腱撕裂 巴克利：勇士球團該負責

2019-06-12 18:00

MLB／又打日本前輩 大谷首打席陽春彈砲轟前田

2019-06-12 11:27

NBA／KD母親護兒：質疑者不了解他

2019-06-12 17:44

中職／王鴻程近身球爆衝突 獅象兩度清板凳

2019-06-12 22:48

日職／王柏融連5場安打 追平個人最佳紀錄

2019-06-12 20:12

NBA／喬治肩膀二度動刀 季前訓練營恐缺席

2019-06-12 15:47

NBA／杜蘭特缺陣 卡珍斯表現成關鍵

2019-06-12 23:42

MLB／證實買凶殺人 兇手槍擊歐提茲價碼24萬元

2019-06-13 06:57

三連霸vs.隊史首冠 誰的冠軍更難得？

2019-06-13 07:00

NBA／灰熊確定新總教練 30隊帥位正式補齊

2019-06-12 14:38

MLB／歐提茲遭槍擊 傳肇因與毒梟妻子有染

2019-06-12 20:10

射箭世錦賽／射進8強 男、女團各奪3張奧運門票

2019-06-12 23:15

中職／從19歲到29歲 新人測試會191人破紀錄

2019-06-12 18:00

台灣最有人情味田中馬公布正取選手 二水馬報名中

2019-06-12 18:11

中職／5小時13分史上最長一戰 朱元勤助獅屠象

2019-06-12 23:59

MLB／葉力奇25轟出爐 刷新釀酒人最速紀錄

2019-06-12 12:08

NBA／總會復出的 雷納德以自身經歷祝福杜蘭特

2019-06-13 09:06

籃球／姚明添新職位 擔任亞洲籃總第二高職位

2019-06-11 15:09

MLB／罵裁判是配角 紅襪教頭、班寧坦迪遭驅逐

2019-06-12 10:39

MLB／被大谷翔平轟亂心情？前田健太：沒影響

2019-06-12 18:55

12強賽／中華隊想徵召王維中 三大關卡等解套

2019-06-12 15:30

修改打擊姿勢＋出棒變積極 貝爾成新科海賊王

2019-06-13 07:00

MLB／連兩年輸最終冠軍 洋基補強要找Key Man

2019-06-13 08:01

日職／對決廣島王牌 王柏融再度敲安

2019-06-12 23:36

中職／獨盟投手葛林姆斯入猿 洪一中證實加盟

2019-06-12 17:28

中職／張閔勛終於重返一軍 洪一中鼓勵別放棄蹲捕

2019-06-12 19:22

中職／高材生拚職棒夢 卓致宇、徐樂報名測試會

2019-06-12 19:04
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top