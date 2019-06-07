NBA／看見羅瑞界外救球遭推 詹姆斯IG表達譴責

親愛的網友：
2019-06-07 08:14聯合報 記者毛琬婷╱即時報導

羅瑞(中)與勇士球迷衝突。 美聯社
羅瑞(中)與勇士球迷衝突。 美聯社
分享
暴龍隊在總冠軍賽第三戰客場取勝，不過卻在比賽中發生羅瑞（Kyle Lowry）衝到場外救球時，遭球迷推了一把的情況，而這個舉動也引發外界關注，湖人隊球星詹姆斯（LeBron James）就透過個人社群表達譴責，而勇士官方也發表聲明向外界致歉。

羅瑞在昨天比賽第四節時，撲出左側邊線救球，整個人跌向場邊第一排座椅，也不慎撞到場邊一位球迷，不過一旁卻有另一人順勢伸手推了羅瑞一把，他也立刻遭到甲骨文球場保全請出場，這名球迷的行為引發熱議，賽後他的身分也被查出，他是勇士隊股東史蒂文斯（Mark Stevens）。

提前「放假」的詹姆斯依舊持續關注著NBA季後賽發展情況，他透露自己本季沒能親自下場打季後賽，不過每一場比賽他都沒有錯過，看到昨天羅瑞遭推一事，他再也無法保持沈默，透過IG表達自己的看法，並在最後標注「這裡不歡迎特權」。

詹姆斯寫道：「在我們這項運動中，那種行為完全不能容忍，當你坐在場邊看球，你非常清楚身處在球場上會有怎樣的後果，如果你不清楚，門票後寫了各種提示。他作為一名球迷、更重要的是他是勇士股東之一，他非常清楚自己在做什麼，這種行為是如此的不恰當。」

勇士官方也發了聲明向外界致歉，勇士表示，「我們對史蒂文斯的行為感到非常失望，我們與史蒂文斯向暴龍及羅瑞對於這次不幸的衝突表達真誠的歉意，NBA比賽不允許球迷或是任何人與球員發生這樣的衝突，史蒂文斯將不會到現場觀看剩餘的比賽，我們也會繼續調查此事。」

聯盟發言人貝斯（Mike Bass）也在聲明中表示，史蒂文斯昨天的行為完全無法讓人接受，且不該出現在NBA中，而聯盟將繼續對此事進行調查外，也對史蒂文斯做出禁賽處分，他將不被允許現場觀看NBA比賽。

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

🗣There’s absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There’s so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don’t know it’s on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I’ve been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven’t missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn’t and wouldn’t be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere

LeBron James（@kingjames）分享的貼文 於 張貼

勇士NBA詹姆斯
