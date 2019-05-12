親愛的網友：
NBA／術後IG報平安 加索：我會強勢回歸

2019-05-12 15:45聯合報 記者毛琬婷╱即時報導

加索手術後在個人IG上發文與大家報平安。 截圖自加索IG
密爾瓦基公鹿加索（Pau Gasol）於美國時間周四進行手術，今天（12日）加索也在個人IG上發文與大家報平安，雖然因為左腳掌舟狀骨壓力性骨裂症狀必須動刀，無法與隊友繼續季後賽賽事，但他向外界宣告，自己將會強勢回歸。

由於左腳掌舟狀骨壓力性骨裂症狀，加索在日前動刀治療，也確定接下來的季後賽賽程都無法參與，不過他預計在季後訓練營開始前可完全恢復；公鹿日前在季後賽第二輪以4勝1負淘汰塞爾蒂克，睽違18年再闖東區冠軍賽。

今天加索在個人IG上貼上自己左腳打著石膏的照片，向大家報平安，他寫道：「一切都很順利，家人們。我手術後已經回家休養了，謝謝大家傳訊息給我支持，感謝你們對我一如既往的愛，我會強勢回歸的。」

