NBA／術後IG報平安 加索：我會強勢回歸
密爾瓦基公鹿加索（Pau Gasol）於美國時間周四進行手術，今天（12日）加索也在個人IG上發文與大家報平安，雖然因為左腳掌舟狀骨壓力性骨裂症狀必須動刀，無法與隊友繼續季後賽賽事，但他向外界宣告，自己將會強勢回歸。
由於左腳掌舟狀骨壓力性骨裂症狀，加索在日前動刀治療，也確定接下來的季後賽賽程都無法參與，不過他預計在季後訓練營開始前可完全恢復；公鹿日前在季後賽第二輪以4勝1負淘汰塞爾蒂克，睽違18年再闖東區冠軍賽。
今天加索在個人IG上貼上自己左腳打著石膏的照片，向大家報平安，他寫道：「一切都很順利，家人們。我手術後已經回家休養了，謝謝大家傳訊息給我支持，感謝你們對我一如既往的愛，我會強勢回歸的。」
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Todo ha ido muy bien, familia! Ya en casa descansando después de la operación. Muchas gracias por todos los mensajes de apoyo y por el cariño que siempre me mandáis. Volveré más fuerte! 💪🏼 All has gone well, family! I’m already at home resting after the surgery. Thank you for all the messages of support and for the love that you guys always show me. I will come back stronger! 💪🏼
留言