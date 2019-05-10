NBA／柯瑞是大胃王？手捧4飯盒往休士頓

柯瑞手捧4飯盒在前往休士頓的機場現身。 擷圖自勇士隊官方推特 分享 facebook

於昨天在主場打下對決火箭系列賽第五戰勝利之後，取得聽牌優勢的衛冕軍勇士隊，於今天開拔前往休士頓，準備迎接台北時間明天上午9時的第六場比賽，會不會有第七場，還是勇士就此進軍西區決賽，將是重要一役。

有趣的是，勇士隊於今天官方推特公布球員搭機前往休士頓的照片，四名球員都拿著飯盒，粉絲注意到，唯獨柯瑞一人手捧4個飯盒，也都取笑他是「大胃王」。

不論柯瑞是不是大胃王？關鍵是要如何面對明天第六場大戰，特別是杜蘭特缺陣的情況下，柯瑞並沒有認為是劣勢，在接受媒體訪問時說，「我們看著彼此，一些微笑會對我們意義重大，讓我們會更加團結且不斷提升。」

This quote Steph gave to @WindhorstESPN about the Warriors reaction to KD's injury is really telling: "We all looked at each other. There were a couple smiles in terms of what that meant for us as a team -- the guys that were going to need to step up in those moments."