親愛的網友：
為確保您享有最佳的瀏覽體驗，建議您提升您的 IE 瀏覽器至最新版本，感謝您的配合。
台將征戰日職
NBA
林書豪專區
MLB
棒球
棒協賽事特報
籃球
綜合
路跑

結果出爐！丁守中提選舉無效訴訟 法院今判他敗訴

NBA／雙槍合飆62分 拓荒者碎金塊逼進第七戰

運動筆記【烏龜霞郊遊趣】＿長夜漫漫終有明­＿橫越臺灣國際超級馬拉松見習記＿110公里組【問痛】毅力期末考－人生初馬烏峽馬
健行筆記【紐西蘭/北島】東加里洛國家公園Tongariro Alpine Crossing刺激好玩的黃金十稜之首，雷霆鋒
NBA焦點球員- Nikola Jokic (5月10日)焦點球員- CJ McCollum (5月10日)

NBA／柯瑞是大胃王？手捧4飯盒往休士頓

2019-05-10 13:22聯合新聞網 記者王樹衡／即時報導

柯瑞手捧4飯盒在前往休士頓的機場現身。 擷圖自勇士隊官方推特
柯瑞手捧4飯盒在前往休士頓的機場現身。 擷圖自勇士隊官方推特
分享

於昨天在主場打下對決火箭系列賽第五戰勝利之後，取得聽牌優勢的衛冕軍勇士隊，於今天開拔前往休士頓，準備迎接台北時間明天上午9時的第六場比賽，會不會有第七場，還是勇士就此進軍西區決賽，將是重要一役。

有趣的是，勇士隊於今天官方推特公布球員搭機前往休士頓的照片，四名球員都拿著飯盒，粉絲注意到，唯獨柯瑞一人手捧4個飯盒，也都取笑他是「大胃王」。

不論柯瑞是不是大胃王？關鍵是要如何面對明天第六場大戰，特別是杜蘭特缺陣的情況下，柯瑞並沒有認為是劣勢，在接受媒體訪問時說，「我們看著彼此，一些微笑會對我們意義重大，讓我們會更加團結且不斷提升。」

>獻上家福樂仟元禮券 讓家中的 _______ 開心血拚

相關新聞

NBA／雙槍合飆62分 拓荒者碎金塊逼進第七戰

2019-05-10 13:27

NBA／巴特勒25分領軍 76人退暴龍逼出第七戰

2019-05-10 10:48

續命的主場生死戰 里拉德時間得提早開演

2019-05-10 07:00

NBA／勇士再傳利空？曝柯瑞手傷其實更嚴重

2019-05-10 10:06

NBA 2019季後賽對戰表─東區

2019-05-10 13:40

NBA 2019季後賽對戰表─西區

2019-05-10 13:40

NBA／請不到泰隆魯 湖人高層挨轟「窩囊廢」

2019-05-10 13:46

NBA／追求裁判性別多元化 席佛籲達到5成為女性

2019-05-10 11:25

NBA／美媒曝川金會協商內容 北韓要求知名球星拜訪

2019-05-10 10:06

NBA／湯普森最後上籃腳出界？裁判報告：無明確證據

2019-05-10 09:49

NBA／杜蘭特右小腿輕微拉傷 一周後進行複檢

2019-05-10 08:59

NBA／杜蘭特傷退 浪花兄弟領勇士聽牌

2019-05-10 00:09

SBL／富邦最佳耶誕大禮 賈西亞奪冠軍賽MVP

2019-05-09 21:51

NBA／第四節消失？ 哈登：我不知道

2019-05-09 17:42

NBA／湯普森今夏動向 柯爾：他完全想待在這

2019-05-09 17:34

NBA／尼克要變強 鎖定爭厄文、杜蘭特、雷納德

2019-05-09 17:10

NBA／對火箭前5戰賽況異常激烈 柯瑞盼找回三分手感

2019-05-09 16:58

NBA／杜蘭特將進一步診斷 G6出賽可能性低

2019-05-09 16:18

NBA／球隊表現不符期待 綠衫軍教頭：我的問題

2019-05-09 16:03

NBA／杜蘭特第六戰恐缺陣 湯普森：奪冠需要他

2019-05-09 16:02

NBA／體會利物浦逆轉心情 勇士柯爾飆髒話讚美球員

2019-05-09 14:53

NBA／公鹿18年後重返東決 安戴托昆波勉勵隊友

2019-05-09 14:32

NBA／反撲功虧一簣 火箭主帥：我們會再回來這裡

2019-05-09 14:24

NBA／杜蘭特三節傷退 勇士仍5分險勝火箭聽牌

2019-05-09 13:15

NBA／杜蘭特傷退驚魂 診斷為右小腿拉傷

2019-05-09 12:49

NBA／連4戰命中率不及4成 厄文：得從中學到教訓

2019-05-09 12:14

NBA／湯普森聯手杜蘭特飆分 勇士半場暫領先火箭14分

2019-05-09 11:43

NBA／泰隆魯接主帥急踩煞車 湖人將新增更多考量人選

2019-05-09 11:06

NBA／字母哥全能表現 公鹿退綠衫軍晉東區決賽

2019-05-09 10:41

NBA／拿羅斯例子激勵沃爾 亞瑞納斯望後輩走出傷痛

2019-05-09 10:04

NBA／新帥難產？沃神爆泰隆魯與湖人談判破裂

2019-05-09 10:01

NBA／68歲生日戰勇士 丹東尼生日夜勝率百分百

2019-05-09 08:56

矽谷金球對決常春藤魔球 勇士、火箭新世代比拚

2019-05-09 07:00

雷納德季後賽大驚奇 重現布萊恩顛峰時刻

2019-05-07 07:00

罰球吹判影響戰局？ G3看綠衫軍困境與聯盟趨勢

2019-05-06 11:33

席亞康爆紅之路 喀麥隆內戰見真章

2019-05-02 07:00

火箭山窮水盡想翻身 莫忘手中還有一張好牌

2019-05-02 07:00

G1防守分勝負 勇士死亡五小的陣形優勢

2019-05-01 09:55

快艇6戰逼出最強勇士 再戰火箭攻守拆招分析

2019-04-29 12:20
看更多

熱門文章

NBA／杜蘭特將進一步診斷 G6出賽可能性低

2019-05-09 16:18

NBA／杜蘭特第六戰恐缺陣 湯普森：奪冠需要他

2019-05-09 16:02

NBA／體會利物浦逆轉心情 勇士柯爾飆髒話讚美球員

2019-05-09 14:53

NBA／對火箭前5戰賽況異常激烈 柯瑞盼找回三分手感

2019-05-09 16:58

NBA／巴特勒25分領軍 76人退暴龍逼出第七戰

2019-05-10 10:48

NBA／球隊表現不符期待 綠衫軍教頭：我的問題

2019-05-09 16:03

NBA／勇士再傳利空？曝柯瑞手傷其實更嚴重

2019-05-10 10:06

NBA／反撲功虧一簣 火箭主帥：我們會再回來這裡

2019-05-09 14:24

NBA／杜蘭特右小腿輕微拉傷 一周後進行複檢

2019-05-10 08:59

MLB／與達比修同場出賽 陳偉殷連4場無失分

2019-05-10 08:58

NBA／第四節消失？ 哈登：我不知道

2019-05-09 17:42

SBL／賈西亞狂下三分雨 富邦灌台啤奪隊史首冠

2019-05-09 21:06

NBA／恭賀弟弟熬四年奪冠 林書豪：以你為榮

2019-05-09 22:58

投手分工模糊化 「先發、後援」分野將逐漸消失

2019-05-10 07:00

SBL／打出自己的名號 林書緯盼哥哥也能奪冠

2019-05-09 21:27

NBA／大比分贏球才上場？如此待遇林書豪無奈

2019-05-10 12:44

NBA／雙槍合飆62分 拓荒者碎金塊逼進第七戰

2019-05-10 13:27

日職／陳冠宇連8場出賽無責失分 本季首勝被搞砸

2019-05-09 21:02

NBA／尼克要變強 鎖定爭厄文、杜蘭特、雷納德

2019-05-09 17:10

續命的主場生死戰 里拉德時間得提早開演

2019-05-10 07:00

MLB／遊騎兵又傳傷兵 黃暐傑第三度升大聯盟

2019-05-10 08:06

NBA／杜蘭特傷退 浪花兄弟領勇士聽牌

2019-05-10 00:09

MLB／相隔221天 大谷翔平復出首安出爐

2019-05-10 07:44

NBA／湯普森今夏動向 柯爾：他完全想待在這

2019-05-09 17:34

MLB／殷仔連四場無失分 馬丁利：展現價值

2019-05-10 08:58

馬德里網賽／退澳網冠軍 謝淑薇挺進女雙四強

2019-05-10 07:34

NBA／美媒曝川金會協商內容 北韓要求知名球星拜訪

2019-05-10 10:06

SBL／富邦最佳耶誕大禮 賈西亞奪冠軍賽MVP

2019-05-09 21:51

MLB／道奇打擊亮眼 克蕭表現普普仍贏球

2019-05-09 15:24

MLB／塞爾狀態漸升溫 紅襪戰績終破5成

2019-05-09 16:24

NBA 2019季後賽對戰表─西區

2019-05-10 13:40

NBA／湯普森最後上籃腳出界？裁判報告：無明確證據

2019-05-10 09:49

NBA 2019季後賽對戰表─東區

2019-05-10 13:40

NBA／追求裁判性別多元化 席佛籲達到5成為女性

2019-05-10 11:25

王貞治盃青棒／下勾投手李瑞霖 讓新北嚇出冷汗

2019-05-09 16:14

NBA／柯瑞是大胃王？手捧4飯盒往休士頓

2019-05-10 13:22

SBL／蔡文誠與貴人聚首富邦 笑納最特別的SBL冠軍

2019-05-09 22:11

馬德里網賽／驚險退「跳跳人」費德勒收穫第1200勝

2019-05-10 07:59

SBL／率富邦登頂 許晉哲再成SBL最多冠教頭

2019-05-09 22:48

日職／歸隊近了 王柏融今復健賽

2019-05-10 00:18
看更多

商品推薦

贊助廣告

商品推薦

留言

Top