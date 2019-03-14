親愛的網友：
NBA／美國高中最佳防守球員 世界和平二代出發

2019-03-14 13:41聯合新聞網 綜合報導

世界和平兒子拿著獎牌。 擷圖自小世界和平IG
擷圖自小世界和平IG
還記得湖人隊2010年贏得總冠軍成員世界和平(Metta World Peace)嗎？湖人隊本季雖加入詹姆斯(LeBrON james)，但戰績仍無法提振，或許湖人可以去指望世界和平二代吧！

世界和平的兒子傑若．亞泰斯特(Jeron Artest，世界和平原姓氏為亞泰斯特)，日前在美國亞利桑納州高中籃球聯賽，率所屬Bella Vista College Preparatory School，擊敗由「球哥」鮑爾(Lonzo Ball)小弟Lamelo Ball所屬Spire Prep Academy贏得冠軍，而小世界和平也贏得年度最佳球員頭銜，承襲乃父防守功力，於昨天他把勝利悅分享在個人IG上，吸引相當大的注目。

世界和平曾贏得2004年NBA年度最佳防守球員，且兩度入選年度防守第一隊及兩度年度防守第二隊，著名的防守球員，最重要是在2010年與布萊恩(Kobe Bryant)合作助湖人贏得NBA總冠軍，2017年在湖人結束NBA生涯，目前轉至湖人發展聯盟擔任教練。

原名亞泰斯特的世界和平，在溜馬隊及國王隊時期惡名昭彰，也曾發生家暴事件被球隊禁賽，2009-10球季轉戰湖人贏得生涯首冠後，2011年改名轉性。傑若．亞泰斯特是世界和平與高中女友帕拉瑪(Jennifer Palma)所生，具有菲律賓血統，傳出菲國籃協也相當關注他的發展，有意日後徵召至國家隊。

傑若．亞泰斯特練就一身胸肌及腹肌的健壯身材，使得他擁有強硬防守功力，各界預期他有機會進軍NBA，而目前已有大學校隊在爭取他加入，世界和平二代可望承襲父親NBA生涯。

小世界和平練就跟父親一樣結實身材。 擷圖自小世界和平IG
擷圖自小世界和平IG
