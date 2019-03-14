NBA／美國高中最佳防守球員 世界和平二代出發
還記得湖人隊2010年贏得總冠軍成員世界和平(Metta World Peace)嗎？湖人隊本季雖加入詹姆斯(LeBrON james)，但戰績仍無法提振，或許湖人可以去指望世界和平二代吧！
世界和平的兒子傑若．亞泰斯特(Jeron Artest，世界和平原姓氏為亞泰斯特)，日前在美國亞利桑納州高中籃球聯賽，率所屬Bella Vista College Preparatory School，擊敗由「球哥」鮑爾(Lonzo Ball)小弟Lamelo Ball所屬Spire Prep Academy贏得冠軍，而小世界和平也贏得年度最佳球員頭銜，承襲乃父防守功力，於昨天他把勝利悅分享在個人IG上，吸引相當大的注目。
世界和平曾贏得2004年NBA年度最佳防守球員，且兩度入選年度防守第一隊及兩度年度防守第二隊，著名的防守球員，最重要是在2010年與布萊恩(Kobe Bryant)合作助湖人贏得NBA總冠軍，2017年在湖人結束NBA生涯，目前轉至湖人發展聯盟擔任教練。
原名亞泰斯特的世界和平，在溜馬隊及國王隊時期惡名昭彰，也曾發生家暴事件被球隊禁賽，2009-10球季轉戰湖人贏得生涯首冠後，2011年改名轉性。傑若．亞泰斯特是世界和平與高中女友帕拉瑪(Jennifer Palma)所生，具有菲律賓血統，傳出菲國籃協也相當關注他的發展，有意日後徵召至國家隊。
傑若．亞泰斯特練就一身胸肌及腹肌的健壯身材，使得他擁有強硬防守功力，各界預期他有機會進軍NBA，而目前已有大學校隊在爭取他加入，世界和平二代可望承襲父親NBA生涯。
Defensive Player of the Year Award is a big honor in The Grind Session. I just want to help us win and make us better. I share this with my team and Coach Kyle, Dionne, Dylan, Tim who appreciate what I do. The trainers/gyms where I put in work always encourage me when others doubt me. Playing vs top national players every game made me a better defender. Bella Vista Prep made me a better person and student. My family made me wiser. No one would’ve predicted this basketball season. In the end, all of the tough times and work led to our goal winning the championship. #DPOY #defense #godisgood
