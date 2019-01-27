NBA／歐拉迪波發文自勉 未來定會強勢回歸

親愛的網友：
2019-01-27 10:31聯合報 記者毛琬婷╱即時報導

歐拉迪波。 美聯社
印第安納溜馬隊球星歐拉迪波（Victor Oladipo）日前在主場迎戰暴龍時傷到右腳膝蓋，經過核磁共振檢查後確定右膝股四頭肌撕裂，本季提前報銷。雖然遭遇傷勢噩耗，歐拉迪波仍正向看待此次挑戰，在個人IG上寫下自勉話語，並向外界宣告未來自己會強勢復出。

溜馬官方日前公布檢查結果，表示歐拉迪波遭遇右膝股四頭肌腱撕裂，近日將接受手術，並將缺席本賽季的剩餘比賽，提前宣告本季報銷。儘管面臨傷病挑戰，歐拉迪波今天在IG上發文激勵自己，他表示，現在開始會是段艱難的時間，但不會影響到堅強的人。

他在IG上寫道，這樣的事情發生了，無論付出多少努力去提升自己都無法預料接下來將面臨的挑戰，人生總會有一個時間點，你會去思考為什麼這樣的事情會發生在自己身上，甚至會去思考有沒有什麼不同選擇能去阻止這樣的結果。疑問、沈思、憤怒、悲傷和淚水經常湧上心頭，但這些情緒不會一直停留。

歐拉迪波也感謝大家在這段時間給他的鼓勵，自己由衷感謝大家的關心，而他也將面對日後漫長的復健之路，他表示，「這將會是一段艱難的時間，但這不會一直影響堅強的人。我將會強勢復出，比以往更強大，如果你質疑我，那麼謝謝你，我的心理素質比外表看起來更強大。」並在文章最後標註自己是無法被擊敗的。

I can’t even lie the last few months have been really tough for not only me but for my family as well. You give it your all, literally your blood, sweat and tears to the game you love and things like this happen. No matter how much hard work and effort you put into perfecting your craft you cannot predict the challenges you’ll face ahead. But there is always that point in time where you wonder why it’s happening to you. You even wonder if there was something you could have done differently to prevent the outcome. The confusion, the contemplation, the anger, the sadness and the tears that flow frequently come, but they never last. The amount of support, love and prayers that I have received over the past few days have been breathtaking and has truly inspired me to come back even better than before. Thank you to everyone including all my teammates, pacer fans and staff. Thank you to all the NBA fans around the world and all my brothers around the league who texted, called, tweeted and posted me I am truly thankful. It’s going to be tough but tough times don’t last tough people do. It’s time for me to truly practice what I preach and trust my God in heaven and the plan he has for me. I will be back better than ever and if you question that well, thank you. Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world! I am #UnBreakable.

溜馬Victor Oladipo暴龍
