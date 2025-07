U12世界盃／瓦拉德斯敲第3轟打哭墨西哥 美國明交手中華隊

⚾HOMERUN! A 3-run homerun by 🇺🇸 Kristian Valadez gives 🇺🇸 USA a 5-1 lead in the 5th inning!

WBSC U-12 Baseball World Cup 2025 presented by RAXUS#BaseballWorldCupU12 pic.twitter.com/2RWvJj2f5X