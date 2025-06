棒球／59勝0敗賽季！美國大學寫下超狂紀錄 首支不敗球隊

🚨PERFECT PILOTS!👑



LSU SHREVEPORT (59-0) WINS THE 2025 NAIA NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!



#1 LSUS defeats #6 SEU 13-7 to win their first National Championship in program history and complete the perfect season going 59-0!