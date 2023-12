中職／前獅隊李丞齡延續棒球生涯 轉戰美國獨立聯盟

We’ve Signed OF 李丞齡 Lee Cheng-Ling ✍️



• Lee has played Pro ball in the CPBL | @CPBL for the last 3 seasons

• He played out of Tainan City, Taiwan for the 統一7-ELEVEn獅 @unilions_tw

• Lee has 52 professional hits along with 30 RBIs in his young pro career.



Welcome to… pic.twitter.com/mTc5ySaGRB