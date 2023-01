經典賽／為了打國家隊 柯瑞亞提前催生第二胎

🇵🇷WBC NEWS - PUERTO RICO🇵🇷



Huge. Carlos Correa reiterated his commitment to play for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic.



There were doubts he’d be able to play since his wife is due with their 2nd baby in early March. Daniella will be induced a week early so he can play. pic.twitter.com/ZjCUhxkUy9