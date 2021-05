棒球／不滿判決！ 前小熊體系球員暴怒拿球棒毆打主審

不滿場上判決,竟對著主審動粗!大聯盟記者高梅茲(Hector Gomez)日前在推特發布一段離奇影片,在多明尼加一位棒球員因不服主審判決,竟用手中球棒攻擊對方,事後也依謀殺未遂罪名遭到逮捕。

根據高梅茲釋出片段,這位名叫勒布朗(Elvis LeBron)的打者,起初先與主審發生口角衝突,隨後勒布朗退出打擊區外,卻遲遲不肯回到比賽中,就算遭主審警告仍依然故我,隨後遭到驅逐出場,而此時勒布朗卻突然失控,先是推了主審一把,再手中球棒朝對方猛烈一擊,雖然遭到隊友勸回,但氣不過的勒布朗卻三番兩次衝向主審,動用雙方出清板凳才結束這場紛爭。

This man must be expelled for life from all sports and recreational activities and, at the same time, must be brought to justice for attempted murder.



His name is Elvis Lebron, a former player signed by Chicago Cubs, who was fired for his bad behavior.pic.twitter.com/kj2l7YDWZq