MLB／菅野智之入札期限將至 讀賣巨人開4年約留人

日職王牌菅野智之今年想透過入札制度挑戰大聯盟,據MLB記者羅森索(Ken Rosenthal)表示,其老東家讀賣巨人隊開出4年且包含3次跳脫權力的合約希望他留下。

Thursday is final day of Japanese RHP Tomoyuki Sugano’s posting period, and deal likely in next day or two. Not out of question he could return to Yomiuri Giants, who have made him four-year offer with three opt-outs, sources say. MLB teams, however, offering greater dollars.