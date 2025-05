MiLB／重返大聯盟？球速狂飆161公里 藤浪晋太郎5月好投僅掉1分

Fujinami throws a perfect inning on just 7 pitches



1IP, 0H, 0R, 1K, 0BB



Hit triple digits for the first time all year and had some help on some elite defense tonight. 1.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP this month.#藤浪晋太郎

🎦:@MiLBMarinerspic.twitter.com/17HWGSJf5H